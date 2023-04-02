Expand / Collapse search

Early morning crash in Arlington leaves 1 dead

Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Arlington early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 5400 block of Cooper Street, near Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard, south of I-20.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving northbound, when he hit a car, crossed the median, and hit another car that was southbound.

The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. 

The southbound driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators are working to determine additional details into what caused the crash.