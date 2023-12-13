Ex-Farmers Branch officer found not guilty of murder of man in stolen truck

article

A former Farmers Branch police officer has been found not guilty of murder for the on-duty shooting death of a suspect in 2019.

Michael Dunn opened fire at a stolen pickup truck, killing Juan Moreno in Northwest Dallas.

Dunn testified during the trial and said he felt his life was in danger because Moreno was driving toward him.

Dunn opted to have a judge hear the trial, and on Wednesday, the judge acquitted him.

Police said officers were trying to arrest Moreno for auto theft when he ignored commands and tried to escape.