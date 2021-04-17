Family, friends of University Park man killed in apparent road rage shooting working to find his killer

Family and friends of a University Park man who was shot to death in what police say may have been a road rage incident were out Saturday trying to help find answers about his murder.

Chris Murzin was a father, a husband, and a friend. His wife, Christina, cannot believe he’s gone.

"We’re still trying to figure out what happened. Honestly, I feel like I’m in a murder mystery show," she said.

The 53-year-old had three children. One of them has special needs.

Chris was driving on icy conditions along I-20 west, in southern Dallas County on February 11.

He was heading to a work meeting, when someone shot him. Police believe road rage led to the killing.

"No one should be able to get away with murder, especially someone that was as fabulous as my husband," Christina said.

He was driving along I-20 west, just before the Polk Street exit, when a witness who called 911 said someone in a small silver SUV shot at him. Unfortunately, that description is all police have to go off of right now.

"That’s really all we have to go on right now," Chris’ wife said.

Ones closest to Chris need a miracle to help find his killer.

"And we all just can’t stand the idea of someone being murdered, especially someone who was as wonderful a human being as Chris was, over something as trivial as road rage. It’s absolutely inexcusable, it’s unforgivable," his friend, Kurt Mittendorf, said.

His friends and family passed out fliers Saturday as they seek to speak with someone who may have information about his death.

Reward money is now up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

"This person’s death should not go unaccounted for," Mittendorf said.

Money aside, they hope the shooter realizes what they did.

"But they need to come forward because it’s the right thing to do," Mittendorf said. "They have left a family and a bunch of friends that love this guy, Chris Murzin, devastated. They need to it because it’s the right thing to do."

Detectives are working with family. Their search for justice is a challenging one.

"But I’m so thankful to have support of friends and family. I could not do this without everyone’s love and support," Christina said.

But as dozens work toward a common goal, their hope is strength in numbers leads them to find that person who shot Chris Murzin.