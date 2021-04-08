$50,000 reward offered in road rage shooting of University Park man

article

There is now a $50,000 reward in the case of a University Park husband and father who was shot to death in what police say may have been a road rage incident.

Chris Murzin was driving on LBJ Freeway at I-20 in Dallas on February 11.

Near the Polk Street exit, someone in a small silver SUV opened fire on the driver’s side of his vehicle.

"I don’t understand how somebody could take somebody else’s life they’ve never met," Chris’ wife said in a previous interview. "They have no idea what good that person has done or could be doing if they were allowed to live. It’s just heartbreaking."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

