Most-watched videos of 2025
DALLAS - In a year defined by breaking news and unforgettable moments, the North Texas community didn’t just watch FOX 4… they engaged like never before.
In 2025, FOX 4 soared past five billion social media impressions, cementing its place as the most-watched digital news leader in the region. From the heart-stopping rescues that went viral on Facebook to the quirky North Texas "Grinches" that took over TikTok, we’re looking back at the videos that stopped your scroll and defined the year across all our social platforms.
Top TikTok videos of 2025
Customer throws scalding coffee at McDonald's worker: 101.5 million views
An irate customer who threw a cup of scalding coffee at a McDonald’s employee at a location in Saginaw, Michigan, was so well-known in her community that police received over 100 tips identifying her shortly after they posted footage of the attack. Video filmed by eyewitness Tara Martus shows part of a lengthy exchange between the customer and the employee. In the video, the woman says she has been at the McDonald’s for an hour and argues with the employee, who explains that her breakfast order was automatically canceled by the restaurant’s system due to breakfast service being closed for the day. The employee repeatedly tells the customer that a refund had been issued and would take 48 hours to be credited to her. When the employee finally disengages, the customer yells expletives, takes the top off the cup, and throws the hot coffee at the worker as she walks away. The Buena Vista Police Department posted a public appeal for information, but edited their post less than an hour later, saying they had identified the suspect. Detective Russ Pahssen of the Buena Vista Police Department told MLive he received "over 100" tips and the woman was identified "in two minutes," but was still at large. The employee suffered minor burns, and the department recommended the suspect be charged with felonious assault, MLive reported.♬ original sound - Fox4News
Massive brawl breaks out at Texans vs Rams game: 59.4 million views
A woman was left bloodied after a massive brawl broke out between fans at the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 7. Brian Bowie, who captured the moment tensions boiled over, told Storyful that four rows in front of him, "some Houston fans and Rams fans had been trash-talking for a good portion of the game." Bowie began recording during the fourth quarter when all hell broke loose, with his footage showing numerous punches being thrown and a spectator with a bloodied face. Further footage posted to X shows the woman claiming she was kicked out of the venue over the altercation. "They were arguing for a good five minutes before the video started so we were just surprised it took security so long to get there," Bowie told Storyful. "Being that close to the edge of the handrail is crazy."♬ original sound Fox4News
Dashcam footage shows road rage hit-and-run: 28.8 million views
Police in Oregon shared dashcam video that shows a driver swerving into a motorcyclist on a local highway. Police believe the crash was intentional and a result of road rage. The motorcyclist was seriously injured, and the driver drove off and is being sought by police.♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
Top Facebook videos of 2025
Boaters boogie gone wrong: 27.3 million views
Texas flooding deemed a ‘mass casualty event’: 20 million views
Father of Austin Metcalf shows up to news conference: 19.3 million views
Top Instagram videos of 2025
Boater’s boogie gone wrong: 13.5 million views
Investigators say Wendy Williams may have been misdiagnosed: 13.3 million views
Crowd fleeing in Downtown Dallas: 13 million views
