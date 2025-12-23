Most-watched videos of 2025

An irate customer who threw a cup of scalding coffee at a McDonald’s employee at a location in Saginaw, Michigan, was so well-known in her community that police received over 100 tips identifying her shortly after they posted footage of the attack. Video filmed by eyewitness Tara Martus shows part of a lengthy exchange between the customer and the employee. In the video, the woman says she has been at the McDonald’s for an hour and argues with the employee, who explains that her breakfast order was automatically canceled by the restaurant’s system due to breakfast service being closed for the day. The employee repeatedly tells the customer that a refund had been issued and would take 48 hours to be credited to her. When the employee finally disengages, the customer yells expletives, takes the top off the cup, and throws the hot coffee at the worker as she walks away. The Buena Vista Police Department posted a public appeal for information, but edited their post less than an hour later, saying they had identified the suspect. Detective Russ Pahssen of the Buena Vista Police Department told MLive he received "over 100" tips and the woman was identified "in two minutes," but was still at large. The employee suffered minor burns, and the department recommended the suspect be charged with felonious assault, MLive reported.