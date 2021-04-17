Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination site allowing walk ups to get vaccine Saturday

article

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Fair Park is allowing for walk up vaccinations Saturday.

The vaccine hub is open until 5 p.m., and will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

No appointments are needed, as crews will register people on site.

Vaccinations are available for anyone over the age of 16. Anyone younger than 18 must have a legal guardian with them to get a vaccine.

