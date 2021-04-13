Garland cancels vaccine event, local counties pause the use of Johnson & Johnson shots over safety concerns

The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking all vaccine providers in the state to stop the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on new guidance from the federal government.

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have recommended a pause on the use of the vaccine to investigate reports of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccinations in the United States.

The blood clots were reported in just a handful of cases. The people who had them developed symptoms between six and 13 days after getting the one-dose shot. One person died, officials confirmed.

The city of Garland was forced to cancel its mass vaccination event at Johnson Stadium Tuesday because of the announcement.

Dallas and Tarrant counties also said they would stop using the Johnson & Johnson shots at Fair Park and AT&T Stadium. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available at those locations.

"There's still vaccine available. Maybe not Johnson & Johnson at this point but we are reaching a point where those who want it can get it and they can get it quickly," said Lt. Richard Fegan with the Arlington Fire Department.

He said people who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot in Arlington are being rescheduled to receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

"The safety concerns we are seeing are essentially the same ones that had temporarily paused the AstraZeneca vaccine over in Europe. And these are the same safety concerns that I would have in general for the other types of vaccines that are like this," said Dr. Benjamin Neuman, the chief virologist at Texas A&M’s Global Health Research Center.

Dr. Neuman explained there are vaccines being developed in Russia and China that work the same way as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He’s not so much concerned about them causing blood clots but that it’s a very rare type of blood clot that can’t be treated like a typical blood clot.

"The problem right now is that this just such a small and relatively rare case that there isn’t a lot of data to go on. And so I think the most likely thing is they will pause this, study it for a few days and I don’t think that they will have enough information to conclude that this is unsafe. And it will probably end up going back in just with a little warning," Dr. Neuman said.

Ultimately he expects researchers to figure out exactly what it is that makes some people react differently. Then sometimes there are vitamins or steps people can take to reduce the side effects.

"We just have to figure out what it is. That’s where we are right now," he said.

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said he thinks the pause will only last a few days while the investigation wraps up.

"I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However, COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority," Woodcock said at a news conference.

Health experts urge anyone who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their doctor immediately.

The CDC thinks the risk for any type of clotting is very low for anyone who received the shot more than a month ago.