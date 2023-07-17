ERCOT issues 'Weather Watch' ahead of predicted record demand

The organization that runs the Texas power grid predicts the state will set another new record for demand on Monday.

The Electric Reliability Councils of Texas expects demand to peak at more than 84,000 megawatts around 5 p.m. That would beat last Thursday’s record by about 2,500 megawatts.

ERCOT issued a Weather Watch that runs through Tuesday. That’s an advanced warning of significant weather with high demand.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of North Texas through Tuesday night.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Monday will start off pleasant but will warm up into the triple digits quickly.

And all the moisture on the ground from Sunday’s rain will mean high humidity and a heat index close to 110 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, high pressure from the west will dry the air and heat it up even more. The highs will likely be between 104 and 108 through the end of the week.

North Texans can look forward to a small break from the heat next weekend. A weak cold front will push temperatures down below 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Until then, ERCOT said there is enough capacity to meet demand. At least for now, it’s not asking Texans to conserve electricity.