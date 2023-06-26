ERCOT issues weather watch through Friday

The Texas power grid operator issued a weather watch that will be in effect through at least Friday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issues a watch when there is high demand for electricity.

The sun sets behind power transmission lines in Texas, the United States. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

With temperatures expected to be in the triple digits throughout the week and a heat advisory in effect, most North Texans will be trying to stay cool indoors.

ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet the expected need.

The agency predicts the state will set a new record for demand this week.

Texas set a peak demand record for the month of June last Monday.