MedStar reports increase in heat-related illnesses as triple digit heat set to continue all this week

Sunday marked the first official 100 degree day recorded at DFW Airport this year.

While families are finding ways to beat the heat and enjoy the summer, MedStar is still warning people of the dangers of this heat, as we’re looking at triple digit temperatures all days this week.

Officials said more than 100 people have been treated for heat illnesses since last month.

MedStar is already experiencing an increase in heat-related calls, and urging people to stay indoors.

The sun is boiling, which means the splash pads are crowded and kids are beating the heat with popsicles.

"If we do all of our chores during the week, we earn getting to go to a water park," mother Emily Crotta said.

"It was really nice, and then it was all of a sudden, boom, summer’s here," Lindy Spears said.

Spears said they’re hydrating as much as possible and limiting trips outside in the humid air.

"We used to walk everywhere, up until two weeks ago, and now we either Uber or drive because it’s so hot and humid. It’s like soup," she added.

Since May, 141 patients have been treated for a heat-related illness by MedStar.

"The number of heat-related responses that our crews continue to handle in the community is continuing to increase," said Matt Zavadasky, with MedStar.

Two of those calls were kids in hot cars.

Zavadasky said 15 patients were treated for heat-related issues on Saturday.

"If you start to sweat profusely, if you start to get dizzy, nauseous muscle cramps, those are times that your body is telling you to take a break. Get into a cooler environment," he explained.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals and one was in critical condition.

Zavadasky said if you must go outside, pre-hydration is key.

He also said kids don’t always realize they are over-heating.

"Make sure, parents and caregivers, you’re monitoring your children very closely," he said. "They may not recognize they’re suffering from a heat-related illness. That’s up to you as the caregiver."

Zavadsky also said people should check on older family members and neighbors.