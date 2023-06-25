DFW records its 1st 100 degree day of the year

DFW Airport recorded its first official 100 degree day of the year on Sunday. We may be seeing our first triple digit heat day of the summer, but more are coming this week, and it's supposed to get even hotter.

The heat index is expected to climb as high as 114 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service extended and expanded its Heat Advisory into late Sunday.

But it is after Sunday when things are expected to really get interesting.

High temperatures are expected to hit 102 degrees on Monday, before jumping to 104 degrees Tuesday, 105 degrees Wednesday and back to 104 on Thursday.

Despite the high temps, this week's heat will not reach the record highs seen in the famous summer of 1980 in North Texas.

Record-High Temps at DFW

June 26 - 113 (1980)

June 27 - 113 (1980)

June 28 - 112 (1980)

June 29 - 108 (1980)

The National Weather Service is urging people to take precautions to stay safe in the heat, such as drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned buildings, and avoiding strenuous activity.