ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for 6th time in 7 days

ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy for the 6th time in the last 7 days.

The state's power grid operator issued a conservation appeal from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

ERCOT says the state is dealing with a "high level of unexpected thermal outages" in addition to a forecast that includes low wind generation.

A similar call was issued on Tuesday when ERCOT issued the conservation appeal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The grid operator is asking the state's businesses and residents to conserve electricity usage.

The tightest grid conditions are expected around 8 p.m. when electricity demand is expected to surpass supply, according to ERCOT's website.

Demand is forecast to be around 72,000 MW at 8 p.m.

The unofficial peak demand this summer was 85,435 MW on August 10.