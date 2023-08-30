Expand / Collapse search

ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal for 6th time in 7 days

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Energy expert calls for changes by ERCOT

National energy expert Doug Lewin called the Texas state power grid operator's requests for people to conserve energy 'ridiculous.'

ERCOT is asking Texas to conserve energy for the 6th time in the last 7 days.

The state's power grid operator issued a conservation appeal from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

ERCOT says the state is dealing with a "high level of unexpected thermal outages" in addition to a forecast that includes low wind generation.

A similar call was issued on Tuesday when ERCOT issued the conservation appeal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The grid operator is asking the state's businesses and residents to conserve electricity usage.

The tightest grid conditions are expected around 8 p.m. when electricity demand is expected to surpass supply, according to ERCOT's website.

Demand is forecast to be around 72,000 MW at 8 p.m.

The unofficial peak demand this summer was 85,435 MW on August 10.