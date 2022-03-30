Erath County man wanted for woman’s murder

article

Police need help finding a man wanted for murder in North Texas.

The Texas Rangers said Jesus Deleon shot a woman Sunday in Dublin, 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth. She has not yet been identified.

Deleon was seen driving away in a pickup that was later found abandoned in Hamilton County.

He’s described as a 60-year-old male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is likely armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who spots him or knows where he is should call the Texas Rangers at 254-965-5928 or Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-2274.

