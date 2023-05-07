Ennis residents asked to boil water after storms knock out power to water plant

Residents in Ennis are being asked to boil their water before consuming it until at least 5 p.m. Monday.

A storm Saturday night knocked out power to the city's water plant.

The power outage left the public water system with low water pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to tell customers to boil their water before consuming it, including drinking, brushing their teeth or washing their face.

Low pressure in the water system could allow bacteria to survive that could be harmful to the young, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems.

Residents are asked to vigorously boil water for 2 minutes before consuming.

Water samples have been sent to a lab in Waco. They expect to have the results from testing the water after 5 p.m. Monday.

The Ennis Fire Department is working on establishing a "Water Point" at Fire Station #1.

The city is expected to release more details soon.