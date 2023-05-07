Election Results: Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington mayors win reelection

article

The mayors of the three largest cities in North Texas were reelected by voters.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross held off a stiff challenge from challenger Amy Cearnal. Ross won 51.8% of the vote, according to Tarrant County's unofficial results.

It will be Ross' second term as Mayor of Arlington.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker will also spend a second term in office.

Parker won nearly 70% of the vote.

Parker took to Twitter to thank the city for the votes.

"We will continue the work of supporting safe, prosperous neighborhoods and creating pathways to success in education, business and community," said Parker in the tweet.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson handily defeated write-in challenger Kendal Richardson.

Johnson won his second four-year term.

"This victory today belongs to the people of Dallas, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead our city to even greater heights over the next four years," Johnson said in a tweet.

This mayoral election was the first time a single mayoral candidate appeared on the ballot in Dallas in more than 50 years.