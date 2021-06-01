Early voting ends Tuesday for June 5 city and school district runoff elections

Tuesday is the final day for early voting for city and school board runoff elections. That includes the races for the mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington.

In Fort Worth, former Tarrant County Democratic Party chair Deborah Peoples faces Mattie Parker, the former Chief of Staff for Republican-aligned Mayor Betsy Price.

Mayor Price is not running for re-election after leading the city for the past 10 years.

Voters will also pick the next mayor of Arlington.

Lawyer and businessman Jim Ross is facing former city council member Michael Glaspie.

Mayor Jeff Williams has been in office for six years and reached his three-term limit.

In Dallas, several city council seats will be decided.

In southern Dallas District 4, incumbent Carolyn King Arnold is defending her seat from a challenge by school board member Maxie Johnson.

Another council member Adam Bazaldua faces former council member Kevin Felder in District 7, representing southeast Dallas.

And in the race for the District 14 seat representing parts of north and east Dallas, incumbent David Blewett faces lawyer and former planning commissioner Paul Ridley.

Three Dallas races have no incumbent.

Jessie Moreno and Sana Sayed are running in District 2 near the northwest side. In far north Dallas in District 11 it’s Barry Wernick and Jaynie Schultz and in District 13 in north Dallas Leland Burk faces Gay Donnell Willis.

Those who don’t vote early can cast a ballot on Saturday for election day.

FOX 4 News will announce the results after the polls close.