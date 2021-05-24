Early voting begins for June 5 city and school district runoff election

Early voting begins Monday for city and school district races that went to runoffs.

The two biggest cities in Tarrant County are both selecting new mayors.

In Fort Worth, the runoff is down to two candidates.

In the election earlier this month Deborah Peoples garnered 33% of the vote. Mattie Parker was not far behind with 31%.

Parker is a former aide to outgoing Mayor Betsy Price. She was endorsed by Price, who decided not to seek re-election after 10 years in office.

Peoples is the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party. If elected, she would be Fort Worth’s first African American mayor.

Voters in Arlington are also deciding on their mayor’s race with a runoff.

Lawyer and businessman Jim Todd and former council member Michael Glaspie are the two candidates on the ballot.

Current Mayor Jeff Williams is leaving office after serving the maximum terms allowed.

In Dallas, six city council races went to runoffs.

In District 4, incumbent Carolyn King Arnold is being challenged by Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson.

District 7 incumbent Adam Bazaldua is up against former council member Kevin Fielder and District 14 incumbent David Blewett is being challenged by retired attorney Paul Ridley.

Three other races are for open seats. Jessie Moreno and Sana Syed are running in District 2. In District 11, it’s Berry Wernick against Jaynie Schulz. And in District 13 it’s Leland Burk against Gay Donnell Willis.

Early voting runs for two weeks through Tuesday, June 1.

Election Day is Saturday, June 5.