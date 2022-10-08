Early morning crash causes major backup in Fort Worth

A crash involving two pick trucks caused all the westbound lanes of the Northwest Loop 820 to be blocked early Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

A Fox 4 news photographer said he believes the incident occurred before 4 a.m. this morning.

Traffic was diverted onto the Frontage Road of 820 at North Main Street and Decatur Road as police investigated the crash.

Traffic reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

We are waiting to get an update from Fort Worth police.

