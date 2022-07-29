3rd arrest made in murder of former OU football player in Downtown Dallas

Police have arrested a third person accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Police and the US Marshal's Task force arrested 31-year-old John Williams in connection to the homicide of Du'Vonta Lampkin.

Williams is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat and is being held without bond.

In May, Du’Vonta Lampkin was shot in a short-term rental on South Ervay Street where he was staying as his apartment was being prepared.

Earlier this month, Dallas police arrested 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia and charged them for Lampkin’s murder.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Franklin knew his friend, Lampkin, had money and set up a robbery. Franklin contacted Garcia and told him to recruit another person to assist with the robbery.

Court documents state that Franklin was hanging out with Lampkin in the very early morning hours of May 5.

When Lampkin and Franklin returned to the building where Lampkin was staying, police said Franklin waved two men into the building while Lampkin wasn’t looking.

Investigators said Garcia and the unknown suspect hid in a stairway and waited until Lampkin got to his Airbnb.

Minutes later, video that has not been released reportedly showed Garcia running back towards the stairway with Lampkins’ bag "which was known to be full of money."

Police said Lampkin was found on the floor with a gunshot to his chest.

Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series.

Family members said the 25-year-old former football player was in the process of moving back to Texas and was set to move into his new Dallas apartment the day after his murder.

"Excited about Dallas. He wanted to get into real estate," Lampkin's cousin, Kerry Lampkin, previously said. "He was excited about real estate, and I think would’ve successful because anything he puts his mind to, he will conquer it."

