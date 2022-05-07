Family of former OU football player Du'Vonta Lampkin hoping for answers in his murder

Family members of a former University of Oklahoma football player are grieving after he was found murdered in an apartment in Downtown Dallas.

Police said 25-year-old Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot to death in an apartment on South Ervay Street Thursday night. He was found when friends went to check on him.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Lampkin’s cousin said Du’Vonta wanted to follow in his footsteps in Dallas real estate following his time on a football field.

There are many questions surrounding what led up to Du’Vonta’s murder, leaving his family to plan his funeral with the suspect still out there.

"I couldn’t stop crying the other day because I was thinking about was all the memories of him growing up," Du’Vonta’s cousin, Kerry Lampkin, said.

Kerry cheered on his younger cousin in all of his life goals.

From his first varsity game at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, to his last time on the field at the University of Oklahoma.

"Wanted to get to the next new chapter and bypass the football," Kerry said. "He reached out to be for spiritual guidance."

Du’Vonta had a short stint with the Tennessee Titans after college.

He played indoor football in Massachusetts, but eventually moved back home to Houston.

His cousin received a text a few months ago that Du’Vonta wanted a mentor during his move to Dallas.

"Excited about Dallas. He wanted to get into real estate," Kerry recalled. "He was excited about real estate and I think would’ve successful because anything he puts his mind to, he will conquer it."

Kerry, who is in real estate himself, said he was ready to coach him.

But the night before Du’Vonta was set to move into his new Dallas apartment, the 25-year-old’s life was taken.

Du’Vonta was staying in an Airbnb his friends rented for him off South Ervay St.

According to investigators, he stopped answering his phone just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

When Du’Vonta’s friends went to check on him, they found that he had been shot to death, with his backpack, cell phone and wallet missing.

The motive is still unknown.

Kerry can’t help but question, why?

"You took a great soul that everybody loved. Du’Vonta wouldn’t hurt anybody, man. He had a heart of gold," Kerry said.

It’s also still unclear how the suspected shooter made it inside the building.

Kerry is now lending a hand wherever his family needs him.

"We got a good support system, big strong support system," Kerry said.

He spent his Saturday coordinating how to move all of Du’Vonta’s belongings back home to Houston.

"It’s senseless. I put it in God’s hands, and I believe justice will be served," he said.