2 arrested for former OU football player’s murder in Downtown Dallas

Police have made arrests for the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. One of the suspects is someone Du’Vonta Lampkin considered a friend.

Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series.

In May, he was shot in the short-term rental home where he was staying as his apartment was being prepared.

Security video shows two suspects with Lampkin’s unique backpack, which was half black and white and half black and gold in color.

Antwan Franklin and Erick Garcia are both charged for Lampkin’s murder.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Franklin knew his friend had money and set up a robbery. Garcia and a third suspect robbed Lampkin, taking the backpack full of cash.

Family members said the 25-year-old former football player was in the process of moving back to Texas and was set to move into his new Dallas apartment the day after his murder.

"Excited about Dallas. He wanted to get into real estate," recalled his cousin, Kerry Lampin. "He was excited about real estate, and I think would’ve successful because anything he puts his mind to, he will conquer it."

Police are still looking for the third suspect in the case.