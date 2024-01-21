Driver stabbed in neck by passenger during argument, Lewisville police say

A woman was arrested after Lewisville police said she stabbed a man in the neck while he was driving Saturday night.

Gabrielle Andrews is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said she was in a car that was being driven by the victim on the access road to 121 in Lewisville, when they got into an argument.

That's when police said she stabbed him.

The man stopped the car and ran into a nearby restaurant for help.

Andrews was arrested at the scene.

No further details were released about what the argument was about.