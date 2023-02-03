Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth

One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night.

Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.

A person stopped to help the driver of the disabled vehicle to help push it from the roadway to the shoulder.

Another driver then hit the disabled vehicle, then struck a third vehicle, which crashed into a fourth.

The driver who hit the disabled vehicle and the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the disabled were taken to the hospital.

The driver later died.

The Good Samaritan is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Worth police reported between 6 p.m. Thursday to 2:30 a.m. Friday there were 25 major accidents, including two separate deadly ones.