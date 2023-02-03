After a day of melting on Thursday, temperatures fell back below freezing overnight leaving roads for the Friday morning commute dangerously slick.

Black ice has led to several crashes on highways across the Metroplex, especially to west.

Fort Worth police released a statement in the early morning hours asking drivers to not go out on the roads unless it is necessary.

"Road conditions have deteriorated significantly since sunset yesterday and roadways have iced over again making travel extremely treacherous," the statement said.

The Fort Worth Department of Transportation and Public Works and TxDOT say they are installing barricades and sanding roads to try to make them passable for morning drivers.

Fort Worth police reported two fatal crashes just before midnight, one at the intersection of SH 360 and SH 183 and the other where the Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street meet.

There are also reports of several 18-wheelers stalled on the roads.

The FOX 4 Weather Team says conditions should improve throughout the day, with temperatures creeping back above freezing at 9 a.m.

