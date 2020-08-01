Drive-thru back to school events held across Fort Worth to help families prepare for virtual learning

Several organizations in Fort Worth, including some educators, banded together to help families prepare for school in a drive-thru event Saturday.

For many North Texas families, remote learning is the task at hand to begin the new school year. Events around Fort Worth on Saturday were planned with that in mind.

It was back to school prep with a different look and feel, as Fort Worth organizations, educators, and volunteers teamed up to help families.

“I really appreciate it, it’s very helpful,” parent Miguel Valenzuela said. “I don’t have the words to be able to describe it, it’s really nice from all of you guys. I really appreciate it.”

Six different locations, including an east Fort Worth church, Billy Bob’s Texas on the city’s north side, and the Bob Bolen complex, all staged carnival like drive-thru events that were stocked with supplies, technology help, and with resources and information to start the school year. Each station had a different concept.

“Station two is our milestone map, so you get your top 10 skills for your grade level, along with a baggie of goodies and activities,” explained Sara Redington, with Miles Foundation.

The primary focus was on distance learning and helping parents whose districts are beginning virtually feel as prepared as possible. And with all the goodies and treats, there was a pep talk as well.

“You’re doing a great job. You’re doing the best you can, that’s all we can ask. We’re here to help you in whatever way we can. Other organizations are doing the same thing. We just want parents to know you are not alone,” event coordinator Frances Martinez added.

“Seeing that there’s people out there willing to help through all of this, we’ve got to cover ourselves with masks. I think just seeing people out there still helping is good,“ parent Tierra Sanders said.

The partners taking part included Cook Children's Hospital, Goodwill Industries, Catholic Charities, and the city of Fort Worth.

