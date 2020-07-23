Back to School: North Texas school district start dates & delays
Most local school districts will be offering both virtual and face-to-face learning options in accordance with the Texas Education Agency’s latest guidelines. However, some districts will delay reopening classrooms and start the year with only online learning.
Dallas County
Dallas County has ordered school districts to postpone in-person classes until after Labor Day.
Carrollton –Farmers Branch ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://cfbisd.edu/
Cedar Hill ISD
First day of school is Sept. 8
https://www.chisd.net/
Coppell ISD
First day of school is still set for Aug. 12 (changes possible)
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://www.coppellisd.com/
Dallas ISD
Proposed first day of school is Sept. 8 (pending board approval)
https://www.dallasisd.org/
DeSoto ISD
First day of school is Sept. 8
http://www.desotoisd.org/
Duncanville ISD
First day of school is Sept. 8
https://www.duncanvilleisd.org/
Ferris ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 12
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://sites.google.com/
Garland ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 10
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://www.garlandisd.net/
Grand Prairie ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://www.gpisd.org/
Highland Park ISD
First day of school is Aug. 20 (changes possible)
https://www.hpisd.org/
Irving ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://www.irvingisd.net/
Lancaster ISD
First day of school is Sept. 8
https://www.lancasterisd.org/
Mesquite ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
https://www.mesquiteisd.org/
Richardson ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 19
In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8
http://www.richardson.k12.tx.us/
Sunnyvale ISD
First day of school is Aug. 18 (changes possible)
https://www.sunnyvaleisd.com/
Tarrant County
Tarrant County has ordered school districts to postpone in-person classes until three weeks after Labor Day.
Arlington ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.aisd.net/
Azle ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 18
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.azleisd.net/
Birdville ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.birdvilleschools.net/
Burleson ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 31
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.burlesonisd.net/
Carroll ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.southlakecarroll.edu/
Castleberry ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 12
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
http://www.castleberryisd.net/
Crowley ISD
Online learning starts Sept. 8
In-person classes resume on Oct. 5
https://www.crowleyisdtx.org/
Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 20 (pending board approval)
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.emsisd.com/
Everman ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 13
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.eisd.org/
Fort Worth ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.fwisd.org
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.gcisd.net/
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 18
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.hebisd.edu/
Keller ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 19
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.kellerisd.net/
Kennedale ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 26
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.kennedaleisd.net/
Lake Worth ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 19
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.lwisd.org/
Mansfield ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 12
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.mansfieldisd.org/
Northwest ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 20
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.nisdtx.org/
White Settlement ISD
Online learning starts Sept. 9
In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27
https://www.wsisd.com/
Collin County
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he will not issue any countywide public health orders to limit in-person classes. Some school districts have chosen delay anyway.
Allen ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 12
In-person classes resume on Sept. 2
https://www.allenisd.org/
Anna ISD
First day of school is Aug. 26
https://www.annaisd.org/
Blue Ridge ISD
First day of school is Aug. 13
https://www.brisd.net/
Celina ISD
First day of school is Aug. 19
https://www.celinaisd.com/
Community ISD
First day of school is Aug. 26
https://www.communityisd.org/
Farmersville ISD
First day of school is Aug. 12
https://www.farmersvilleisd.net/
Frisco ISD
First day of school is Aug. 13
https://www.friscoisd.org/
Lovejoy ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 17
In-person classes resume on Sept. 8
https://www.lovejoyisd.net/
McKinney ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 13
In-person classes resume on Sept. 3
https://www.mckinneyisd.net/
Melissa ISD
First day of school is Aug. 25
https://www.melissaisd.org/
Plano ISD
Online learning starts Aug. 12
In-person classes resume on Sept. 9
https://www.pisd.edu/
Princeton ISD
First day of school is Aug. 13
https://www.princetonisd.net/
Prosper ISD
First day of school is Aug. 12
https://www.prosper-isd.net/
Wylie ISD
First day of school is Aug. 13
https://www.wylieisd.net/
Denton County
Denton County chose not to issue any orders for its school districts – for now.
Argyle ISD
First day of school is Aug. 17
https://www.argyleisd.com/
Aubrey ISD
First day of school is Aug. 17
https://www.aubreyisd.net/
Denton ISD
First day of school is Aug. 26
https://www.dentonisd.org/
Krum ISD
First day of school is Aug. 12
https://www.krumisd.net/
Lake Dallas ISD
First day of school is Aug. 26
https://www.ldisd.net/
Lewisville ISD
First day of school is Aug. 19
https://www.lisd.net/
Little Elm ISD
First day of school is Aug. 25
https://www.littleelmisd.net/
Pilot Point ISD
First day of school is Aug. 13
https://pilotpoint.enschool.org/
Ponder ISD
First day of school is Aug. 25
https://www.ponderisd.net/
Sanger ISD
First day of school is Aug. 24
https://www.sangerisd.net/