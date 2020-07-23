Back to School: North Texas school district start dates & delays

article

Most local school districts will be offering both virtual and face-to-face learning options in accordance with the Texas Education Agency’s latest guidelines. However, some districts will delay reopening classrooms and start the year with only online learning.

Dallas County

Dallas County has ordered school districts to postpone in-person classes until after Labor Day.

Carrollton –Farmers Branch ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://cfbisd.edu/

Cedar Hill ISD

First day of school is Sept. 8

https://www.chisd.net/

Coppell ISD

First day of school is still set for Aug. 12 (changes possible)

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://www.coppellisd.com/

Advertisement

Dallas ISD

Proposed first day of school is Sept. 8 (pending board approval)

https://www.dallasisd.org/

DeSoto ISD

First day of school is Sept. 8

http://www.desotoisd.org/

Duncanville ISD

First day of school is Sept. 8

https://www.duncanvilleisd.org/

Ferris ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 12

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://sites.google.com/

Garland ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 10

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://www.garlandisd.net/

Grand Prairie ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://www.gpisd.org/

Highland Park ISD

First day of school is Aug. 20 (changes possible)

https://www.hpisd.org/

Irving ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://www.irvingisd.net/

Lancaster ISD

First day of school is Sept. 8

https://www.lancasterisd.org/

Mesquite ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

https://www.mesquiteisd.org/

Richardson ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 19

In-person classes can resume on Sept. 8

http://www.richardson.k12.tx.us/

Sunnyvale ISD

First day of school is Aug. 18 (changes possible)

https://www.sunnyvaleisd.com/

Tarrant County

Tarrant County has ordered school districts to postpone in-person classes until three weeks after Labor Day.

Arlington ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.aisd.net/

Azle ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 18

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.azleisd.net/

Birdville ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.birdvilleschools.net/

Burleson ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 31

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.burlesonisd.net/

Carroll ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.southlakecarroll.edu/

Castleberry ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 12

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

http://www.castleberryisd.net/

Crowley ISD

Online learning starts Sept. 8

In-person classes resume on Oct. 5

https://www.crowleyisdtx.org/

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 20 (pending board approval)

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.emsisd.com/

Everman ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 13

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.eisd.org/

Fort Worth ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.fwisd.org

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.gcisd.net/

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 18

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.hebisd.edu/

Keller ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 19

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.kellerisd.net/

Kennedale ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 26

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.kennedaleisd.net/

Lake Worth ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 19

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.lwisd.org/

Mansfield ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 12

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.mansfieldisd.org/

Northwest ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 20

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.nisdtx.org/

White Settlement ISD

Online learning starts Sept. 9

In-person classes can resume after Sept. 27

https://www.wsisd.com/

Collin County

Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he will not issue any countywide public health orders to limit in-person classes. Some school districts have chosen delay anyway.

Allen ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 12

In-person classes resume on Sept. 2

https://www.allenisd.org/

Anna ISD

First day of school is Aug. 26

https://www.annaisd.org/

Blue Ridge ISD

First day of school is Aug. 13

https://www.brisd.net/

Celina ISD

First day of school is Aug. 19

https://www.celinaisd.com/

Community ISD

First day of school is Aug. 26

https://www.communityisd.org/

Farmersville ISD

First day of school is Aug. 12

https://www.farmersvilleisd.net/

Frisco ISD

First day of school is Aug. 13

https://www.friscoisd.org/

Lovejoy ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 17

In-person classes resume on Sept. 8

https://www.lovejoyisd.net/

McKinney ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 13

In-person classes resume on Sept. 3

https://www.mckinneyisd.net/

Melissa ISD

First day of school is Aug. 25

https://www.melissaisd.org/

Plano ISD

Online learning starts Aug. 12

In-person classes resume on Sept. 9

https://www.pisd.edu/

Princeton ISD

First day of school is Aug. 13

https://www.princetonisd.net/

Prosper ISD

First day of school is Aug. 12

https://www.prosper-isd.net/

Wylie ISD

First day of school is Aug. 13

https://www.wylieisd.net/

Denton County

Denton County chose not to issue any orders for its school districts – for now.

Argyle ISD

First day of school is Aug. 17

https://www.argyleisd.com/

Aubrey ISD

First day of school is Aug. 17

https://www.aubreyisd.net/

Denton ISD

First day of school is Aug. 26

https://www.dentonisd.org/

Krum ISD

First day of school is Aug. 12

https://www.krumisd.net/

Lake Dallas ISD

First day of school is Aug. 26

https://www.ldisd.net/

Lewisville ISD

First day of school is Aug. 19

https://www.lisd.net/

Little Elm ISD

First day of school is Aug. 25

https://www.littleelmisd.net/

Pilot Point ISD

First day of school is Aug. 13

https://pilotpoint.enschool.org/

Ponder ISD

First day of school is Aug. 25

https://www.ponderisd.net/

Sanger ISD

First day of school is Aug. 24

https://www.sangerisd.net/