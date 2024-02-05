Fort Worth police searching for suspect in 25-year-old's shooting

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding a third suspect in a shooting that killed a 25-year-old.

Draylon Gowans Jr., who Fort Worth police say is also known as "FAME," is charged with capital murder in the death of Jailon Freeman from Lewisville.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Draylon Gowans Jr. (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Freeman was shot in the head on April 4, 2023 outside an apartment complex on Ivy Wood Lane.

Jordan Thurman, a 22-year-old from Forest Hill, and Jacoby Roberts were previously arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Gowans is asked to call detectives at 817-392-4337.