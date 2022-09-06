DPS 'shares the failure' in Uvalde shooting response, says state's top cop in newly-released email

An email obtained by FOX 4 reveal Colonel Steve McGraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told his department that they also failed during their response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

In the email, shared with FOX 4 by State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-Uvalde), Col. McGraw says, "Every agency that responded that day shares in this failure, including DPS."

McGraw went on to criticize Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo for deciding to treat the shooter as a "barricaded person," but says his troopers should have acted anyway.

"DPS and other agencies must also be held accountable for their actions or inactions. It is clear from the evidence law enforcement should have treated this situation as an active shooter event," said McGraw in the July email.

He went on to say, "When a subject fires a weapon at a school he remains an active shooter until he is neutralized and is not to be treated as a "barricaded subject". We will provide proper training and guidelines for recognizing and overcoming poor command decisions at an active shooter scene."

A Texas House report on the shooting says 376 law enforcement officers arrived at the shooting scene in Uvalde on May 24.

91 of them were members of state police.

Uvalde Police first confronted the shooter at 11:35 a.m. on the day of the shooting. Officers eventually breached the classroom and killed the gunman 12:50 p.m.

19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the shooting.

Arredondo was fired from his role as Uvalde CISD police chief last month.

Col. McGraw called the response to the shooting an "abject failure" while testifying to a Texas Senate Committee in June, but faced criticism from some for laying the majority of the blame at the feet of Uvalde officers, when state and federal officers were also on scene.