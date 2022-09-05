Uvalde students return to classroom for first time since shooting on Tuesday

Uvalde CISD students will return to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Students will return to classrooms with several new safety and security measures in place.

RELEATED: North Texas schools ask students to wear maroon Tuesday as Uvalde students return to class

The start of the school year was pushed back to give schools extra time to install new safety equipment and implement new safety procedures.

On the district's website, a new tracker is in place for parents to check the progress of the new safety upgrades.

Dalton and Uvalde Elementary have new eight foot high non-climb fences surrounding the school. Similar fences have already been ordered for several other schools in the district.

UVALDE, TX-AUG 30: Families arrive at Uvalde Elementary School to visit the new campus and meet faculty members on Monday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Uvalde, TX. Jalissa, 9, was in the cafeteria of Robb Elementary when a shooter came into the school and opened Expand

Video cameras systems with additional cameras will also be installed on all campuses.

Every school in the district has received upgraded Wi-Fi and communication.

A report on the shooting found issues with radio reception inside the school limited communication between officers on scene.

RELATED: Uvalde community members unimpressed with security changes following school shooting

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 30 Department of Public Safety officers will patrol Uvalde CISD campuses from 6:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. this school year.

Mental health professionals who specialize in trauma and grief will be available to meet students at all campuses, and all district staff members received training on how to support students impacted by trauma.

Uvalde CISD superintendent Hal Harrell says the district is dedicating the school year to the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in the shooting on May 24.

"I encourage everyone in our school district and our community to use their inspiration to motivate you to do your very best," said Dr. Harrell.

Mural for Navaeh Bravo, a 10-year-old student killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. (Source: Uvalde CISD)

RELATED: Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

Robb Elementary School

The roughly 550 students who attended Robb Elementary will be relocated to two other schools.

Robb Elementary School will not be used as a campus so "students and staff will not have to return to the building at the site of the tragedy," according to the district.

Uvalde CISD says it plans to tear down the building and build a new one. Texas grocery store chain H-E-B donated $10 million to the effort.