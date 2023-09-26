Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Dallas police to release video of fatal shootout with suspect in stolen car

By
Published 
White Rock
FOX 4

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department will release more details Tuesday about a deadly shooting that involved police officers this past weekend.

Police said a man driving a stolen car fired shots at officers after they tried to pull him over just after midnight Sunday in the White Rock area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect killed after shootout with Dallas police

A police chase through Dallas ended with a crash and an officer-involved shooting that killed one man. Police said he was driving a stolen vehicle and opened fire on officers before they returned fire.

The officers chased the suspect until he crashed and flipped the car.

Police said the man then shot at officers again. They returned fire, killing him.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name.

Related

Dallas police release video of officer-involved shootout with murder suspect
article

Dallas police release video of officer-involved shootout with murder suspect

Dashcam video shows the murder suspect making an abrupt U-turn during a chase and driving towards the officers. That’s when Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspect shot an officer in his bulletproof vest.

There was also a woman in the car. Neither she nor the officers were hurt.

Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to share the video of the incident and provide details during a news conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.