Dallas police to release video of fatal shootout with suspect in stolen car

The Dallas Police Department will release more details Tuesday about a deadly shooting that involved police officers this past weekend.

Police said a man driving a stolen car fired shots at officers after they tried to pull him over just after midnight Sunday in the White Rock area.

The officers chased the suspect until he crashed and flipped the car.

Police said the man then shot at officers again. They returned fire, killing him.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name.

There was also a woman in the car. Neither she nor the officers were hurt.

Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to share the video of the incident and provide details during a news conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.