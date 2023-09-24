Suspect fatally shot after shootout, pursuit with officers, Dallas police say

article

Dallas police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that came after a pursuit overnight Saturday.

It started just before 12:45 a.m., when police said "covert" officers found a stolen vehicle at Barnes Ridge Road and El Capitan Drive.

They called uniformed officers to the scene, and when officers approached the suspect, police said he fired at them. Officers returned fire.

The suspect then sped off, before losing control and flipping the stolen car.

Police said the suspect then started shooting at officers again.

When officers returned fire, the suspect was shot.

He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

A woman was also in the stolen vehicle, according to police. She was not injured.

No officers were injured.

Police didn’t release any further details as they continue their investigation.