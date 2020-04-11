Donation by former Ranger Derek Holland helps feed Dallas PD officers

article

Dallas Police Department officers stationed in West Oak Cliff were treated to some barbecue thanks to a donation from former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland.

Holland and philanthropist Amy Simmons donated thousands of dollars to the Assist the Officer Foundation.

The ATO turned around and put that money back into the community by using the donation to support a local restaurant and feed its officers.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

"We're humbled that people think enough about us during these times when they're dealing with their own personal trials and tribulations,” Dallas PD Maj. Vincent Weddington said. “So for them to take the time out to come and deliver food to the officers, we are humbled and extremely appreciative of these acts of kindness."

While officers were grabbing lunch, they were also able to get more personal protective equipment thanks to donations from the community.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases