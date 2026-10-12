DFW International ranked as the most stressful airport in the country

The Brief A new study ranks DFW International Airport as the most stressful airport in the country. The study cited high rates of flight delays and cancellations, as well as significant travel distances for visitors. Flight data from the Federal Bureau of Transportation revealed DFW has nearly 28% of all it's flights delayed in 2025.



A new study ranked DFW International Airport as the most stressful airport in the country.

What we know:

A study conducted by an airport parking reservation company, RightWay Parking, ranked DFW International Airport as the most stressful airport in the country.

The study evaluated airports nationwide by analyzing cancellations, delays, and travel distances.

How was the ranking determined?

By the numbers:

Flight data from the Federal Bureau of Transportation revealed DFW has nearly 28% of all it's flights delayed in 2025

Just under 3% of flights at DFW were canceled in 2025.

Delays at the airport have steadily increased since 2021.

Travel distance was also considered in the ranking. The airport sits about 20 miles away from downtown Dallas.