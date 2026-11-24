The Brief A Freeze Warning will be in effect across many counties in North Texas from late Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning. Temperatures in North Texas could drop as low as 25 degrees during the Freeze Warning. North Texas residents spent Tuesday loading up on firewood to fight the cold snap, while local Christmas decoration businesses braved the cold to give homes some festive spirit.



A Freeze Warning takes effect on Tuesday evening across many North Texas counties, with temperatures dropping as low as 25 degrees before the warning is lifted on Wednesday morning.

North Texas Freeze Warning

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for many parts of North Texas from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Parker, Johnson, Rockwall, Wise, and Cooke counties are among those that will be affected by the Freeze Warning.

Other counties included in the warning include: Lamar, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Navarro, Montague, Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas, and Coryell counties.

In western portions of North Texas, temperatures are expected to drop as low as 25 degrees. For central and northeast portions of the region, temperatures could drop as low as 31 degrees.

Protect The Four P's

Dig deeper:

Freeze warnings are issued when sub-freezing temperatures are likely to kill crops and other vegetation during the growing season.

The National Weather Service reminds us to protect the four P's during a freeze: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

It recommends bringing plants inside and giving animals a warm shelter during any freezes. Automatic sprinkler systems should be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads.

Outdoor pipes are also especially vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

North Texans Prep For Cold Snap

Local perspective:

As the cold sets in prior to Thanksgiving, many North Texans spent Tuesday buying wood to warm up by a fire during the cold snap.

"I think with the holidays coming up, it's just kind of a sentimental thing," says Jackie Monahan, who was buying wood at Burn This Firewood & Texas Tree Surgeons on Tuesday.

"It definitely makes it feel more cozy. You have the fire going. Maybe throw on a Christmas movie or some music, and it really just makes the whole evening feel really, really great and cozy."

Lindsay Bramer says they're slammed with demand, and their scheduled deliveries are currently backed up.

"We've definitely been very, very busy."

Elsewhere in North Texas, J Bell Services is braving the cold to put up Christmas decorations at local homes.

Miriam Gomez says the company needs to be extra careful when the temperature gets this cold.

"Once the temperature drops like 60 degrees, and it's windy, we have to be careful, right? Because our guys work on the roof."