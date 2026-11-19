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The Brief Texas law prohibits liquor stores from opening on Thanksgiving Day, meaning shoppers must stock up on spirits before Thursday. Package stores operate during normal hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday before closing for the holiday. Grocery and convenience stores are still permitted to sell beer and wine during their regular operating hours on Thanksgiving.



Texans planning to serve cocktails with their Thanksgiving dinner will need to stock up before Thursday, as state law prohibits liquor stores from opening on the holiday.

Liquor stores in Texas

What we know:

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, package stores across the state are required to close on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and every Sunday. If Christmas Day or New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, package stores are closed the following Monday.

Shoppers looking to purchase spirits or hard liquor must visit a package store prior to Thanksgiving during normal operating hours, which run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Can I buy beer or wine on Thanksgiving Day?

Those in need of beer or wine on Thanksgiving Day will still have options.

Grocery stores, convenience stores and other licensed off-premise retailers are permitted to sell beer and wine on the holiday during their regular operating hours.