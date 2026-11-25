The Brief A freeze warning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area expires at 9 a.m. DFW Airport is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday morning before likely recording its first official freeze on Thanksgiving morning. Dry, sunny conditions will keep highs in the low to mid-50s through Thanksgiving, with milder air returning for the weekend.



A freeze warning is set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning as North Texas prepares for its first official freeze of the season by Thanksgiving.

Freeze Warning and Morning Temperatures

What we know:

A freeze warning is only issued once for the entire season to signal the end of the growing season.

While DFW Airport is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday morning, several outlying spots dipped below freezing, with one of the coldest areas reaching 31 degrees.

Wednesday morning starts in the 30s with very dry air and a wind chill. Dry, sinking air will bring plenty of sun by the afternoon, pushing temperatures into the low to mid-50s.

Thanksgiving and Weekend Outlook

What's next:

Most of North Texas will likely record its first official freeze at DFW Airport on Thanksgiving morning. Afternoon highs for Thanksgiving will again reach the low to mid-50s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain chilly Friday morning, though most areas are expected to stay above freezing. Mild air will return to close out the holiday week and head into the weekend.

Rainfall chances over the next week remain minimal, keeping the region bone dry with no moisture in sight.

7-Day Forecast

Big picture view:

The storm system that moved through North Texas on Tuesday is now pushing east. It will impact far southeastern parts of the U.S. over the next 24 to 36 hours before lifting toward the East Coast and the Northeast, setting up a significant storm for the holiday.

North Texas sits in between systems as a dry northwest flow takes over, reinforcing cool air at the surface while keeping skies clear.