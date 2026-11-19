The Brief Many DFW grocery stores, including H-E-B, Central Market, Sprouts, and Kroger, will open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) with reduced hours, while Walmart, Target, and Costco close. Texas liquor stores must close on Thanksgiving, though licensed grocers and convenience stores can sell beer and wine during standard Thursday hours. Exact store, pharmacy, and delivery hours vary by location and should be confirmed locally before heading out.



Thanksgiving is approaching, and shoppers looking for a last-minute ingredient or other essentials will have several options across Dallas-Fort Worth.

What's open on Thanksgiving?

FILE - A supermarket cashier scanning potatoes at the checkout while a customer waits in the background. (Getty Images)

What we know:

Several grocery stores and pharmacies will open Thursday, Nov. 26, though many will operate on reduced schedules. Other major retailers, including Walmart and Target, will close for the holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Customers should check their specific location before heading out, especially for pharmacy, pickup and delivery hours.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Albertsons: Stores will open with modified hours, according to national reporting. Customers should check their local store for Thanksgiving hours and confirm pharmacy hours separately.

H-E-B: Stores will open from 6 a.m. to noon. Pharmacies will be closed. Curbside pickup will be available from 7 to 11 a.m., and home delivery will be available from 7 to 10 a.m., according to the company’s holiday schedule.

Central Market: Stores will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the company’s published Thanksgiving schedule.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the company’s website.

Kroger: Stores will open with reduced hours. The Stores will open with reduced hours. The company’s holiday page displayed closing times at 4 p.m. depending on the selected store. Pharmacies and clinics will be closed. Customers should confirm their location’s closing time.

Whole Foods Market: Many stores will open with modified hours. Customers should check their local store’s page for its holiday schedule, Many stores will open with modified hours. Customers should check their local store’s page for its holiday schedule, according to the company

Customers should confirm their specific location’s holiday schedule and check kitchen hours separately. Other retailers open on Thanksgiving Day:

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Pharmacies, convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

Walgreens: All Walgreens stores will open Thanksgiving Day, along with more than 4,000 pharmacy counters nationwide, according to the company. Store and pharmacy hours vary by location.

CVS: Holiday schedules vary by location. Customers should check the Holiday schedules vary by location. Customers should check the CVS store locator or call to confirm retail-store and pharmacy-counter hours.

Buc-ee’s: Stores will be open. The company says its locations operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Coffee shops open on Thanksgiving

Starbucks: Most locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, according to current reporting. Hours vary by location. Customers should check the Starbucks app or contact their local store.

Dunkin’: Many locations will open Thanksgiving Day, according to reporting citing a company spokesperson. Customers should check with their local shop for holiday hours.

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving in Texas?

Local perspective:

Texas liquor stores must close on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Licensed grocery and convenience stores can still sell beer and wine, subject to local rules and their operating hours. The standard Thursday sales window for those retailers is 7 a.m. to midnight.

Related article

Grocery and retail stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving

The other side:

Aldi: Stores will be CLOSED, according to the company’s holiday policy.

Best Buy: Retail stores will be CLOSED. Customers can shop through the company’s website and app.

Costco: Warehouses will be CLOSED.

Home Depot: Stores will be CLOSED, according to the company’s 2026 holiday schedule.

Sam’s Club: Clubs will be CLOSED, according to the company’s published holiday schedule.

Target: All stores will be CLOSED. Stores are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s: Dallas and Fort Worth locations list Thanksgiving Day as closed on their store pages.

Walmart: Stores will be CLOSED. Stores are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.