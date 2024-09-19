DFW Airport, Love Field airports rank among the best in America

article

The two big airports in North Texas are rated among the best in America.

A survey by J.D. Power asked travelers about their experiences and also compared prices of items at different airports.

For mega airports, DFW International Airport came in fifth.

The top four are Minneapolis-St. Paul International, Detroit Metropolitan, Phoenix Sky Harbor International, and JFK in New York.

As far as large airports, Dallas Love Field is fourth.

The top three in that category are John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, Tampa International, and Kansas City International.

Earlier this year, DFW Airport fell to No. 3 on a list of the world’s busiest airports.

Another study named it the worst airport to fly out of this May, partly due to the severe storms and disruptions that happened in May.