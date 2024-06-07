DFW Airport named worst airport to fly out of this May, report says

DFW Airport was named the worst airport to fly out of this May with nearly half of its flights disrupted, according to a new report.

45.6% of flights out of DFW were disrupted during the month of May, according to AirHelp, a travel claims management agency.

DFW Airport says severe storms throughout the month were to blame for many of the airport’s disruptions.

May had 16 total days of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service, causing numerous flights to be delayed or canceled.

"The FAA implemented multiple air traffic control programs to safely manage the flow of aircraft during inclement weather, and those working on the airfield are brought indoors during lightning or other weather-related threats. The airlines, which manage their own schedules, worked in challenging conditions to limit delays and assist their customers," said DFW Airport in a statement to FOX 4.

AirHelp analyzed airports that had more than 100,000 flights during May for the report.

Last month, a different report revealed that U.S. passengers lost over 2.1 million hours of time due to travel issues from January 2023 to February 2024.

May 2024 airport flight disruptions

1. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – 45.6% of flights disrupted

2. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport – 40.6% of flights disrupted

3. Charlotte Douglas International Airport – 37.8% of flights disrupted

4. O’Hare International Airport – 34.7% of flights disrupted

5. Miami International Airport – 31.7% of flights disrupted

6. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport – 30.5% of flights disrupted

7. Orlando International Airport – 30.5% of slights disrupted

8. Denver International Airport – 28.7% of flights disrupted

9. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – 28.4% of flights disrupted

10. Ronald Reagan National Airport – 27.8% of flights disrupted



















