DFW Airport falls to No. 3 on list of world’s busiest airports

DFW Airport is no longer the second-busiest airport in the world thanks to a resurgence of international air travel.

The Airports Council International released a list of the 10 busiest airports for 2023.

DFW fell one spot to No. 3.

The report shows DFW served nearly 82 million passengers last year. That’s up more than 11% from 2022.

But Dubai’s airport leapfrogged several United States airports to take the No. 2 spot. Dubai was ranked No. 5 in 2022.

Atlanta remains the world’s busiest airport.

The airports in London and Tokyo rounded out the top five.

"Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fueled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions. While perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top 10 busiest airports for passengers, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retaining its number one position, there are notable shifts. Dubai International Airport jumped to second rank for the first time, while Tokyo Haneda International Airport witnessed a remarkable ascent from 16th position in 2022 to 5th in 2023. Additionally, the unwavering strength of Istanbul and New Delhi airports keep them in top ranks, marking significant progress over 2019," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Top Airports by Passenger Traffic in 2023

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta: 104.7M passengers Dubai: 87M passengers Dallas/Fort Worth: 81.8M passengers London Heathrow, UK: 79.2M passengers Tokyo Haneda, Japan: 78.7M passengers Denver: 77.8M passengers Istanbul, Turkey: 76M passengers Los Angeles: 75.1M passengers Chicago O’Hare: 73.9M passengers Delhi, India: 72.2M passengers

