Woman waiting on tow truck killed in hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are trying to find the person who hit and killed a woman as she waited on the side of the road for a tow truck.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. this past Thursday on International Parkway, just south of the DFW Airport south exit.

Police said 57-year-old Susan Simmons was standing with another person near their disabled vehicle. They were waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

Both were hit by a passing pickup truck that veered off the road. The driver never stopped.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. The person who was with her was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators are now looking for a Toyota Tundra with a missing driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information about the truck or the accident is asked to call 817-392-4884.