Man who tried to assault woman at Fort Worth apartment complex stabbed, police say

A Haltom City man is facing multiple charges after a fight with a woman in Fort Worth ended with him getting stabbed, according to police.

Fort Worth police were called to The Lofts at West 7th Street Apartments on Crockett Street at 11:43 p.m. on Christmas.

When officers made their way into the apartment, they saw 19-year-old Gavin Norris, who had been stabbed in the stomach.

Gavin Norris (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Investigators say that Norris had gotten into a verbal fight with a female. He attempted to assault the woman, who, fearing for her safety, grabbed a knife and stabbed him, according to police.

The woman was able to get out of the apartment and call the police.

Norris was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

He has been charged with unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant.