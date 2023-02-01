Dallas weather: Hundreds of flights canceled at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field for third straight day

For the third straight day hundreds of flights have been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field due to this week's winter weather.

More than 800 flights in and out of DFW have been canceled on Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

At Dallas Love Field more than 300 flights in and out of the airport have been called off, according to the site.

Both DFW Airport and Love Field are asking travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

North Texas-based Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have issued travel alerts and are allowing some travelers to make changes for free.

Thursday there could be more travel issues. More than 100 flights at DFW Airport have already been canceled.