DeSoto teen charged in crash that killed Kimball High School mentor

A DeSoto teen has been charged in connection to the deadly wreck involving a beloved Dallas high school mentor.

DeSoto police say 42-year-old Hanan Ali-Lacy was at the intersection of West Pleasant Run Road and Ray Andra Drive on June 6 when she was t-boned by 17-year-old Norkendric Jackson.

Police say Jackson, who does not have a driver's license, was driving more than 90 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone when he crashed into Ali-Lacy. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked at the Dallas County Jail. He is charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Ali-Lacy was a beloved counselor who worked at Dallas ISD’s Kimball High School helping kids get into college.

Hundreds of colleagues, students and loved ones attended a balloon release in her honor earlier this month for their favorite advisor.

Ali-Lacy leaves behind a husband and two children.

