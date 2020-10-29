DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan dies after lung cancer battle

article

The mayor of DeSoto died following a battle with lung cancer.

Curtistene McCowan revealed her diagnosis just a few weeks ago.

She was elected to the DeSoto ISD school board in 1990, becoming the first African American to hold public office in the South Dallas suburb.

McCowan went on to serve on the DeSoto City Council and was elected as the city’s first female mayor four years ago. She was re-elected in 2019.

“Mayor McCowan will be deeply missed by the DeSoto City Council and City staff who have worked closely with her during her years of service,” the city said in a news release.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson called her a diligent and faithful leader who will be greatly missed.

McCowan was 72.