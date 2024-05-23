DeSoto AAU track coach charged with solicitation of 16-year-old athlete

A DeSoto AAU track and field coach is charged with the online solicitation of a minor.

Balch Springs police investigators tell FOX 4 the disturbing case was exposed when 54-year-old Anthony Adkison sent a late night text to the victim, a 16-year-old girl.

That teenager's father was in control of the phone and responded, pretending to be his teen daughter.

Police say some very disturbing findings in that cell phone are what followed.

"This startled the dad, who was very upset, and brought it to our attention," said Pedro Gonzalez, Public Information Officer for Balch Springs Police.

Anthony Adkison (Source: Dallas County Jail)

A news release on Adkison's arrest states, "Adkison was asking for video recordings involving sexual acts from his daughter in exchange for money."

"The parent also discovered that Adkison had sent a sexually explicit image to his daughter," reads the release.

Adkison, who goes by the nickname Coach A, was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

He is listed on the roster with the Junior Speedsters Track Club of DeSoto.

Investigators say Adkison has coached the 16-year-old since she was about 8 years old.

Counselors are continuing forensic interviews with her as she receives ongoing care.

Adkison's history is now a major focus for investigators.

"Anthony Adkison has been a coach for about 30 years and that is a very long time. In fact, I understand there may be older individuals who had been under the guidance of coach, so we’re trying to see if there are any other victims out there," said Gonzalez.

Police want any more potential victims to know the length of time passed does not matter.

"It doesn’t matter how long it’s been contact your local agency, notify them," Gonzalez said.

The case is ongoing. He's jailed with bond set at $25,000.