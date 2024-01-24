Expand / Collapse search

Denton mom gets life in prison for 7-year-old son’s child abuse death

By
Published 
Denton
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denton mother, her boyfriend arrested for 7-year-old’s death

A Denton woman is now facing charges in connection with her 7-year-old son's death. Her boyfriend was arrested days ago for allegedly abusing the little boy.

DENTON, Texas - The mother of a 7-year-old Denton boy was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for his death.

On Monday, Sabrina Ho was found guilty of capital murder, as well as injury to a child causing bodily injury and injury to a child by omission.

According to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, 7-year-old Phoenix Ho suffered for weeks with multiple significant injuries before he died on April 1, 2022.

Police documents detailed the boy’s horrific injuries, including bruising across his face and body and significant injuries to his private parts.

Related

Denton mother, her boyfriend arrested for 7-year-old’s death
article

Denton mother, her boyfriend arrested for 7-year-old’s death

Police said Sabrina Ho admitted she knew her boyfriend repeatedly abused her 7-year-old son, who died on Friday.

"The paramedics discovered that the victim had extensive injuries all over the body. They transported him to a local hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital," Denton Police Department Deputy Chief Frank Padgett told FOX 4 at the time.

Padgett said Ho initially gave investigators conflicting stories about the injuries. She ultimately admitted she knew her boyfriend, Todd Shaw, repeatedly abused her son.

Related

Man arrested after death of 7-year-old in Denton
article

Man arrested after death of 7-year-old in Denton

A 7-year-old died in Denton Friday night after being found with "significant signs of injury," and the boyfriend of the child’s mother has been arrested.

The mother, according to an arrest affidavit, told police after her son’s death that she heard a "loud thud" from the child’s bedroom. Her boyfriend called her over. She found the boy unconscious on the ground but admitted she waited more than five hours to call the police.

She also admitted to keeping him out of school and away from the doctor to hide his injuries.

The abuse only ended when investigators found the boy on the day he died.

Related

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child charge
article

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child charge

A Collin County woman was sentenced to 32 years in prison for her role in a scheme to produce child pornography.

Witnesses who testified during the trial said the little boy’s injuries were some of the worst they had witnessed in their careers.

Ho was given an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole because of the capital murder conviction.

Jurors also sentenced her to life and 10 years in prison for the child abuse charges.

Shaw was sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to murder.