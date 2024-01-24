Denton mom gets life in prison for 7-year-old son’s child abuse death

The mother of a 7-year-old Denton boy was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for his death.

On Monday, Sabrina Ho was found guilty of capital murder, as well as injury to a child causing bodily injury and injury to a child by omission.

According to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office, 7-year-old Phoenix Ho suffered for weeks with multiple significant injuries before he died on April 1, 2022.

Police documents detailed the boy’s horrific injuries, including bruising across his face and body and significant injuries to his private parts.

"The paramedics discovered that the victim had extensive injuries all over the body. They transported him to a local hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital," Denton Police Department Deputy Chief Frank Padgett told FOX 4 at the time.

Padgett said Ho initially gave investigators conflicting stories about the injuries. She ultimately admitted she knew her boyfriend, Todd Shaw, repeatedly abused her son.

The mother, according to an arrest affidavit, told police after her son’s death that she heard a "loud thud" from the child’s bedroom. Her boyfriend called her over. She found the boy unconscious on the ground but admitted she waited more than five hours to call the police.

She also admitted to keeping him out of school and away from the doctor to hide his injuries.

The abuse only ended when investigators found the boy on the day he died.

Witnesses who testified during the trial said the little boy’s injuries were some of the worst they had witnessed in their careers.

Ho was given an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole because of the capital murder conviction.

Jurors also sentenced her to life and 10 years in prison for the child abuse charges.

Shaw was sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to murder.