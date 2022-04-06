Denton mother & boyfriend arrested for 7-year-old’s death

article

A Denton woman is now facing charges for her 7-year-old son died. Her boyfriend was arrested days ago for allegedly beating the child.

Police said Sabrina Ho admitted she knew her boyfriend repeatedly abused her son, Phoenix.

They said she also admitted to keeping him out of school and away from the doctor to hide his injuries.

The boy died on Friday after being found unresponsive and with "suspicious and extensive injuries."

Ho’s boyfriend, 52-year-old Todd Shaw, was arrested the next day.

Both are now charged with injury to a child.

