Expand / Collapse search

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child charge

By
Published 
Wylie
FOX 4

WYLIE, Texas - A Collin County woman was sentenced to 32 years in prison for her role in a scheme to produce child pornography.

Stacey Jurik was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors said she manipulated an underage girl to pose for explicit photos and videos.

Related

Wylie woman accused of sexually trafficking 8-year-old
article

Wylie woman accused of sexually trafficking 8-year-old

A North Texas mother is charged with human trafficking and is now tied to a man who is accused of taking sexual pictures of children all over the country and selling them using social media.

The photographer, Grant Durtschi, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in March related to a different victim.

Prosecutors said he advertised the photos of his victims on social media and sold them to pedophiles.