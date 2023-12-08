Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child charge
WYLIE, Texas - A Collin County woman was sentenced to 32 years in prison for her role in a scheme to produce child pornography.
Stacey Jurik was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Prosecutors said she manipulated an underage girl to pose for explicit photos and videos.
The photographer, Grant Durtschi, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in March related to a different victim.
Prosecutors said he advertised the photos of his victims on social media and sold them to pedophiles.