Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child charge

A Collin County woman was sentenced to 32 years in prison for her role in a scheme to produce child pornography.

Stacey Jurik was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors said she manipulated an underage girl to pose for explicit photos and videos.

The photographer, Grant Durtschi, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in March related to a different victim.

Prosecutors said he advertised the photos of his victims on social media and sold them to pedophiles.