Denton County man to spend 40 years in prison for killing pregnant sister

A Denton County man who confessed to murdering his pregnant sister will spend 40 years in prison.

Eduardo Arevalo, who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty to felony murder for the death of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo.

Viridiana was reported missing from the family's home in The Colony in December 2019.

Eduardo confessed that he strangled her to death while she sat on a couch. He told detectives he put her body in the trunk of his car and disposed of it in a remote area of Fannin County, about an hour away from The Colony.

Eduardo told detectives his sister was an "embarrassment to their family" and he stated that "it would be better off that she wasn’t here."

Investigators say Eduardo wrote a note to make his sister’s death look like a suicide.